Ross urged to quit Holyrood amid reports he plotted Westminster return last year

Douglas Ross has been urged to quit as an MSP amid reports he plotted his Holyrood exit to return to Westminster more than a year ago.

SNP MP Graham Leadbitter has told the Scottish Conservative leader he should quit the Scottish Parliament if he sees the job as a “second best” to Westminster.

The Telegraph reported that Mr Ross met with Kathleen Robertson, who was the Tory general election candidate for Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey, in July 2023 to ask if he could replace her.

The newspaper reports sources allege he told Ms Robertson, who is the leader of Moray Council, that his “heart was in Westminster, not Holyrood”.

It claims she refused the request despite being promised selection as a Holyrood candidate in 2026.

People across the Highlands and islands deserve an MSP who is working for them, not one who’s putting naked self-interest before constituency interests Graham Leadbitter, SNP

Mr Ross had previously said publicly he would not seek re-election to Westminster to focus on his priorities in Holyrood as Scottish Tory leader.

However, he later announced his candidacy in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East, facing criticism for his U-turn and then further attack after former MP David Duguid said he was “deselected” form the seat the night before the announcement due to ill health.

Mr Ross then announced he would step aside as party leader.

He lost the seat to the SNP on July 4 and now faces calls to resign from Holyrood, where he is a Highlands and Islands MSP, as well as Scottish Tory leader.

Mr Ross told the Telegraph he sought the meeting with Ms Robertson at the request of local members to check she was “still committed to standing for the seat”.

He said: “She confirmed that she was and I then campaigned with her in the hope that she would win the new constituency.”

Douglas Ross announced he will step down as Scottish Tory leader amid criticism over his decision to stand for re-election to Westminster (PA) ( PA Wire )

Mr Leadbitter, who eventually won the Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey seat, said: “If Douglas Ross’s heart isn’t in Holyrood he should resign.

“His bid to retain a seat at Westminster included a specific promise he would resign as an MSP if he was successful – it’s clear he’s neither happy nor focused on the job at Holyrood.

“Nor should a job as an MSP ever be seen as second best or as simply a back-up. This sorry saga has, again, put the Tories’ contempt for Scotland’s Parliament under the spotlight.

“People across the Highlands and islands deserve an MSP who is working for them, not one who’s putting naked self-interest before constituency interests.

“Secret plots and Tory internal drama is so far down the list of priorities for people in this constituency, especially when they revolve around which of Douglas Ross’s numerous jobs he decides one moment he wants to keep.”

The Telegraph article also reports Mr Ross told Ms Robertson he wanted Scottish Tory leadership candidate Russell Findlay – who is one of six vying for the job – to replace him as Holyrood leader if he won the seat at Westminster.

But Mr Ross told the newspaper: “Throughout the leadership election I have said absolutely nothing about the candidates or the contest, other than I will remain as leader until my successor is appointed. My decision to remain neutral throughout the contest will not change.”

The Scottish Tories and Ms Robertson have been asked for comment.