Dozens more migrants rescued from Channel

Approximately 146 people including around 28 children have been rescued from small boats on Wednesday.

Katie Boyden
Wednesday 15 June 2022 14:57
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover (PA)
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover (PA)
(PA Wire)

Around 150 more people have been brought ashore in Dover on Wednesday as low winds create ideal weather conditions for Channel crossing attempts.

So far, approximately 146 people including around 28 children have been rescued from small boats in the Channel and brought in to the Kent port.

Border Force ships Typhoon and Vigilant have brought rescued migrants into Dover, where they are then put on buses and sent to processing centres.

However, Border Force and RNLI ship activity suggests there may have been further rescues bringing migrants into Ramsgate or Dungeness.

A small boat used by a group of people thought to be migrants is brought in to Dover, Kent (PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

With crossings going on well into the night on Tuesday, it is likely there are more crossings to come and this number will increase when the Ministry of Defence releases the official figures on Thursday.

The majority of people brought ashore in Dover on Wednesday were men aged from their late teens to their 30s or 40s but there were also a number of women and young children.

Two boats used to attempt the crossing were brought into Dover Harbour, both appearing in poor condition and partially deflated.

One of the boats contained two children’s inflatable rubber rings as well as lifejackets.

People carried their belongings in bin bags to shore, although some had suitcases which were brought by officers.

The countries of origin of the people coming ashore in Dover included Afghanistan, Iraq and Egypt.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in