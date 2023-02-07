Jump to content

Channel crossings continue as more migrants arrive in Kent

Border Force ships brought a number of people to Dover after intercepting a number of boats.

Katie Boyden
Tuesday 07 February 2023 17:50
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover (PA)
(PA Wire)

Dozens of migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel.

People wrapped in blankets were among those brought ashore in Dover, Kent, on Tuesday by Border Force ships Ranger, Defender and Hurricane – amid warmer, sunnier weather conditions.

The latest arrivals mark the 11th day of crossings to date in 2023.

The latest Government figures show 1,442 people have made the journey so far this year, as of Monday. This is compared to 184 at the same point in 2020, 285 people in 2021, and 1,341 people in 2022.

The number of people who arrived in the UK after making the journey on Tuesday will be published by the Home Office on Wednesday.

