More migrants arrive in Kent as crossings resume

A young girl was carried to safety by a member of the armed forces as more migrants arrived on the Kent coast.

Crossings resumed after a three-day hiatus, with a woman also seen being helped ashore and then pushed away in a wheelchair in Dover.

So far this year, around 12,700 people have made the crossing after navigating busy shipping lanes from France in small boats such as dinghies.

A young girl is carried by a member of the military in Dover, Kent, on Monday (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

Some 3,136 migrants crossed the Channel to the UK in June, the highest monthly total this year, PA news agency analysis of Government figures showed.

But Monday was the first day of crossings in July, with none recorded by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) between Friday and Sunday.

It comes as the National Crime Agency vowed to continue trying to tackle people smuggling after a series of arrests were made over the deaths of 27 people trying to cross the Channel last year.