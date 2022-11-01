Jump to content

Counter-terror police probe ‘hate-filled’ Dover immigration centre firebombing

The suspect has been named as Andrew Leak, aged 66, from High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire

Katie Boyden
Tuesday 01 November 2022 15:06
Police officers by a tent around the car allegedly involved in an incident near the migrant processing centre in Dover, Kent. Picture date: Sunday October 30, 2022.
Police officers by a tent around the car allegedly involved in an incident near the migrant processing centre in Dover, Kent. Picture date: Sunday October 30, 2022.
(PA Wire)

Counter-terror police are leading an investigation into the firebombing of an immigration processing centre in Dover which detectives suspect was sparked by “some form of hate filled grievance”.

Kent Police said the man suspected of carrying out Sunday’s attack was 66-year-old Andrew Leak from High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire.

After throwing two or three “crude” incendiary devices Leak is believed to have killed himself at a nearby petrol station, police said.

Two members of staff at the centre suffered minor injuries.

Detective Chief Superintendent Olly Wright, head of Counter Terrorism Policing South East said: “This was a traumatic incident for everyone involved, and the wider community, and we’re working hard to establish exactly what led to the events on Sunday morning.

“We understand that when Counter Terrorism Policing become involved, it can be worrying for some people, but I would like to reassure people that there is nothing to suggest any ongoing wider threat at this time.

“What appears clear is that this despicable offence was targeted and likely to be driven by some form of hate filled grievance, though this may not necessarily meet the threshold of terrorism. At this point, the incident itself has not been declared a terrorist incident, but this is being kept under review as the investigation progresses.”

Police believe he was working alone.

