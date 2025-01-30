Russian arrest warrant for UK journalist ‘is desperate rhetoric’, No 10 says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Downing Street has condemned a Russian arrest warrant issued for a UK journalist, calling it an example of “desperate rhetoric” from Vladimir Putin’s administration.

A court in Russia’s Kursk border region has issued an arrest warrant for Jerome Starkey, defence editor at The Sun, and put him on an international wanted list.

The Kursk regional court accused him of illegally crossing the border into Russia.

Mr Starkey’s coverage of the war has taken him across Ukraine, but the court ruling was prompted by his reporting from inside Russia.

The defence editor said it was a clear attempt at intimidation.

If the Kremlin cannot withstand the British newspaper highlighting Ukraine’s brave defence of its freedom, then frankly, Putin should roll back his tanks, withdraw his forces, and end the suffering of Ukrainian and Russian people Downing Street

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) had petitioned the court saying a British citizen had entered Russia from Ukraine to film a report in August last year.

“It’s just another example of desperate rhetoric from Putin’s government. Of course, we condemn it,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

British journalists “shine a light into some of the darkest corners of the world, uncovering atrocities”, he added.

“Jerome Starkey’s award-winning reporting from inside Ukraine, exposing the details of Russia’s illegal war for millions of readers, is no different.

“And if the Kremlin cannot withstand the British newspaper highlighting Ukraine’s brave defence of its freedom, then frankly, Putin should roll back his tanks, withdraw his forces, and end the suffering of Ukrainian and Russian people.

“We will always stand with Ukraine, we will always stand by our free and fearless press.”

Mr Starkey said it was “nice to feel wanted” but noted that Russia has a record of targeting Western journalists.

This is clearly an attempt to shut down anyone who criticises the Russian invasion of Ukraine – and one that will not work. Jerome Starkey

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was released in August after more than a year in prison.

Mr Starkey said: “This is clearly an attempt to shut down anyone who criticises the Russian invasion of Ukraine – and one that will not work.

“They are trying to intimidate me and other journalists covering this brutal war.

“But it is vital that journalists shine a light on Vladmir Putin’s horrific invasion of Ukraine.”

The Sun’s editor-in-chief Victoria Newton said the newspaper stood in “unwavering support”.

“This action by a sham Russian court is a blatant attempt to silence him and suppress The Sun and the free press from reporting on the horrific realities of the war,” she said.