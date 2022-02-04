Downing Street engulfed in another tough period after aides’ exit, says Tory MSP
But Craig Hoy said the string of resignations shows things are going to change in Number 10.
Downing Street faces another tough period following the resignation of several of Boris Johnson’s closest aides, a Conservative MSP has said.
However Craig Hoy also claimed the string of exits shows things are going to change in Number 10.
Four close aides to the Prime Minister quit within hours of one another on Thursday, leaving him without key members of his inner circle.
One of them was Mr Johnson’s longstanding adviser Munira Mirza director of the Number 10 policy unit, who said the PM had “let himself down” with his “scurrilous” comment about Jimmy Savile to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.
Mr Hoy told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme on Friday: “I think it’s going to be another tough period for Downing Street and for the Prime Minister.
“I recognise that this doesn’t look good.
“It does show that things are going to change in Downing Street, that people are leaving.
“But I think that is putting perhaps a positive spin on the situation.”
Asked about the Prime Minister’s Savile comment, Mr Hoy added: “It’s down for the Prime Minister to choose his words. He chose his words.
“The Chancellor said he wouldn’t have chosen them. And I don’t think I would have done so either.”
Last month, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross called on the Prime Minister to quit over the partygate affair and that was echoed by many Conservative MSPs.
Mr Hoy was asked if he would prefer Chancellor Rishi Sunak to be the next Prime Minister over other senior Tories like Michael Gove or Liz Truss.
He said: “There’s no vacancy for the top job, but I think if there is a vacancy, I suspect myself and colleagues will be quite clear with you at that point in time.
“But I think it’s far too early to start naming the runners and riders in any leadership contest.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.