Prime Minister switches on Downing Street Christmas tree lights

The Prime Minister joked that it would be nice to “just click a button” and make everything brighter, as he switched on the lights of the Downing Street Christmas tree.

Rishi Sunak joined more than 100 guests, including Points of Light award winners, at a festive market in Downing Street on Thursday afternoon to start a countdown before flicking a switch on the gates outside No 10 to turn on the tree’s lights.

The Prime Minister thanked Dartmoor Christmas Tree Farm for supplying an “incredible spruce” to Downing Street.

Standing outside No 10 alongside his wife Akshata Murty, Mr Sunak joked: “As Prime Minister, I’ve got to say, it would be very nice if sometimes you could just click a button and everything would turn out to be brighter.

“It’s one of the rare chances that I’m going to get to do that.”

Mr Sunak added: “It’s also a chance to just say thank you to all those incredible people working in places like the NHS, the police, our armed forces, who are not going to be with their loved ones at Christmas – we’re all very grateful for their sacrifice and dedication.”

Christmas carols, including Joy to the World, were played by the London Community Gospel Choir and a military band as guests attended the festive market in Downing Street on a cold afternoon in central London.

Before returning back inside No 10, the Prime Minister spoke to stallholders and posed for photos with guests.

Attendees at the market included military families, Points of Light award winners who have been commended for their charitable work, business students, and the owners of Dartmoor Christmas Tree Farm.

British businesses showcasing their products at the market included Mixpixie, Joy by Corrine Smith and Create Gift Love from online retailer Not on The High Street.

Guests enjoyed food and drink from businesses across the UK including Forest Feast from Northern Ireland, Slainte Sauce from Scotland, Mijmoj from Wales and Mocha Chocolate from Yorkshire.

Friezeland Christmas Tree Farm, in Warwickshire, provided the wreath for the No 10 front door after winning the Champion Festive Wreath of the Year 2023.