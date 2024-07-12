Hunt’s children left notes in Downing Street for young Starmers

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s children were left notes from outgoing chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s offspring in the Downing Street flat that will become their home.

Mr Hunt’s children Jack, Anna and Eleanor moved out of the No 11 flat after the Labour landslide swept the Tories from office.

Sir Keir said it was “very special” that they left messages for his own 16-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter.

I think that was really sweet and thoughtful of them to do that because for children this is very impactful Sir Keir Starmer

He told reporters: “Jeremy Hunt’s children left notes for our children coming into the Number 11 flat.

“We have not moved in yet because we didn’t want to leave the kids there while we were away, but I think that was really sweet and thoughtful of them to do that because for children this is very impactful.

“They have been through it. They are slightly different ages but for them to be thoughtful enough to leave a note is very special… our children were very pleased to get those notes.”

Sir Keir Starmer and wife Victoria with the Prime Minister of Bulgaria Dimitar Glavchev, Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof, Amelie Derbaudrenghien and her husband Charles Michel, the European Council president, at the White House (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Wire )

The Starmers will move into the flat above 11 Downing Street, which is larger than the accommodation in No 10.

The pace of the transition for Sir Keir and his family meant that less than a week after the election he and wife Victoria were guests at the White House for a dinner with fellow Nato leaders and their partners.

Sir Keir said: “It’s a big transition for Vic and even more for the kids. But Vic’s very pleased to be doing it. It’s great to have her here by my side while we go to this summit.

“And we will take a bit more time with the kids… we haven’t moved in yet because I didn’t want them left on their own while the two of us were away this week, so we’ll just take a bit more time on that.”