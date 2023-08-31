Jump to content

Sixth man arrested over delivery driver murder as four appear in court

Aurman Singh was working for DPD at the time of the fatal attack near Shrewsbury.

Callum Parke
Thursday 31 August 2023 16:34
Aurman Singh, from Smethwick near Birmingham, was pronounced dead at the scene of the attack (West Mercia Police/PA)
Aurman Singh, from Smethwick near Birmingham, was pronounced dead at the scene of the attack (West Mercia Police/PA)
(PA Media)

A sixth man has been arrested after a delivery driver was murdered in Shropshire.

Aurman Singh, 23, was working for DPD when he was fatally attacked in Berwick Avenue, Coton Hill, Shrewsbury, on August 21.

The sixth suspect, also aged 23, was arrested on suspicion of murder in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, on Thursday morning and remains in custody, West Mercia Police said.

It follows four men being charged with murder on Friday.

They are Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Shaw Road in Tipton, Jagdeep Singh, 22, of Goodrich Mews in Dudley, Shivdeep Singh, 26, of Greenfield Road in Smethwick and Manjot Singh, 24, also of Greenfield Road.

The four appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday and were remanded in custody ahead of a trial due to take place in February 2024.

A fifth man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on police bail.

