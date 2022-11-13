Jump to content

Dua Lipa rubbishes reports she will perform at World Cup opening in Qatar

The chart-topping 27-year-old singer said she will play in the country if it improves its record on human rights.

Alex Green
Sunday 13 November 2022 20:09
Dua Lipa (Ian West/PA)
Dua Lipa has denied reports that she will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar.

The chart-topping 27-year-old singer, born in London to parents from Kosovo, said she will play in the country if it improves its record on human rights.

Controversy has surrounded the football tournament with Qatar’s treatment of migrant workers and criminalisation of same-sex relationships under the spotlight.

After reports linking her to the event, Lipa shared a statement on Instagram, writing: “There is currently a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the world cup in Qatar.

I will be cheering England on from afar and I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup

Dua Lipa

“I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform.

“I will be cheering England on from afar and I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup.

“One love, Dua.”

The treatment of the LGBTQ+ community in Qatar has been a cause for concern for supporters hoping to travel to the country to see their side in action.

Lipa is not the first musician to make a point of avoiding playing concerts there.

Sir Rod Stewart recently revealed he turned down more than a million dollars to play in the country last year.

He told the Sunday Times: “I turned it down. It’s not right to go. And the Iranians should be out too for supplying arms.”

