Co Tyrone man detained in Dubai arrives home in ‘Christmas miracle’

A Co Tyrone man detained in Dubai over an online review he posted has arrived home in what he described as a “Christmas miracle”.

Craig Ballentine, 33, from Cookstown, was arrested in October when he landed in Abu Dhabi for a short holiday to visit friends, and transported to Dubai.

Campaign group Detained in Dubai said Mr Ballentine was sought due to the UAE’s cybercrime laws which are tough on online criticism.

He was facing potential prison time over a post concerning a former employer.

Mr Ballentine said he has paid a fine but may have to return to Dubai at the end of January for a further court hearing.

A host of politicians appealed on Mr Ballentine’s behalf, including First Minister Michelle O’Neill, who is his local MLA in Mid Ulster.

But Mr Ballentine was able to travel this week after his travel ban was lifted and touched down at Dublin Airport on Thursday morning, saying he was “happy to be on Irish grass now”.

He described the experience as having been “very overwhelming” and “quite confusing”.

One minute everything changes. It has been a Christmas miracle. The happiness kicked in when I just arrived at Dublin Airport, when I saw Dublin from the sky, that was it Craig Ballentine

“One minute everything changes,” he said.

“It has been a Christmas miracle.

“The happiness kicked in when I just arrived at Dublin Airport, when I saw Dublin from the sky, that was it.

“I will have an extra big fry in the next hour or two and then it will be mainly focusing on seeing friends and family.”