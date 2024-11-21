UK Government supporting Briton who faces Dubai jail for ‘sex with girl, 17’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The UK government is supporting an 18-year-old man who allegedly faces up to 20 years in jail for having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old in Dubai.

Marcus Fakana, of Tottenham, was with his parents in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from the end of August when a “holiday romance blossomed” with another Londoner, who has since turned 18, campaign group Detained In Dubai said.

After returning to the UK and seeing pictures and chats, the girl’s mother reported the relationship to Dubai police, who then arrested Mr Fakana at his hotel, it is alleged.

He was held at the “notorious” Al Barsha Police Station for three days, unable to make a phone call or speak with his parents, according to Detained In Dubai.

In Dubai, if an adult has a sexual relationship with a person under 18, they can be prosecuted for having a sexual relationship with a minor.

The relationship would be legal in the UK.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson said: “We are supporting a British man in the UAE and are in contact with his family.”

Radha Stirling, chief executive of Detained In Dubai, who is assisting Mr Fakana, said: “This is clearly a very strict mother to involve police in a private matter that is completely legal in the country where she lives and where the children have grown up.

“Perhaps she wasn’t aware that she triggered the possibility of a young man of only 18 spending the next 20 years in prison.

“Dubai has only recently legalised out-of-wedlock sex for tourists but still hosts a strict Islamic legal system.

“The girl was just a few months younger than Marcus and he didn’t know that at the time.

“Since his arrest, she has turned 18 and Marcus would not be facing 20 years in jail.

“This is not something Dubai should be prosecuting.”

Mr Fakana told Detained In Dubai that he and the girl “had a wonderful tome together” and “really liked each other” and that he was “frightened” when police officers arrested him.

He went on: “I’m living in Airbnb’s that are costing my family £2,000 per month. They had to go home to work.

“They earn a humble living, my mother is a cleaner and my dad works in a warehouse.

“They saved up for this one off holiday and they have now used all of their savings.

“The police demanded 10,000 AED (£2,200) for bail which I’ve been told is not normal and the costs are mounting.

“I’m here all alone.

“I pray this nightmare will be over and I’ll be home for Christmas.”

Police in Dubai have been approached for comment.