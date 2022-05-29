Passengers may miss flights due to ‘significant queues’, warns Dublin Airport

Around 50,000 passengers are expected to pass through the airport on Sunday.

Dominic McGrath
Sunday 29 May 2022 11:58
Dublin Airport has warned that some passengers may miss flights on Sunday due to lengthy queues (Liam McBurney/PA)
Dublin Airport officials have warned of “significant queues” for passengers arriving to the country’s main airport.

Some passengers are also being told that they could miss flights, due to the extent of the queues with 50,000 passengers expected to pass through the airport on Sunday.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the airport said: “Dublin Airport is experiencing significant queues for airline check-in, bag drop and security screening this morning as 50,000 passengers are expected to depart over the course of the day.

Queuing outside both terminals has been deployed since early morning as part of Dublin Airport’s contingency plans for the increased numbers of passengers travelling.

“Due to significant queues inside the terminals passengers queueing outside the terminal have been advised they may not make their flight and may need to contact their airline to rebook.

“Dublin Airport sincerely apologises for the obvious frustration and inconvenience this is causing.”

Passengers have faced lengthy waits and scenes of disorder at Dublin Airport in recent months.

The airport has previously said it is trying to rebound from the impact of the pandemic and has blamed shortages in fully trained staff working at the country’s busiest airport.

