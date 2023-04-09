Jump to content

Emergency declared at Dublin Airport after ‘minor issue’ with plane

There were no initial reports of injuries, the Dublin Airport Authority said in a statement.

By Grinne N. Aodha
Sunday 09 April 2023 22:15
(PA Archive)

An emergency was declared after a plane that landed at Dublin Airport experienced a “minor issue” with its landing gear.

No injuries were initially reported after the Ryanair flight arrived from Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

“The Dublin Airport Fire Service responded, and the passengers disembarked the aircraft normally once the all-clear was given by the Airport Fire Officer,” a statement from the Dublin Airport Authority said.

National Ambulance Service personnel and medics met passengers on arrival inside the terminal.

Ryanair said in a statement that the plane experienced “a minor technical issue” with its nose landing gear upon landing.

Passengers and crew disembarked normally and the aircraft will shortly be towed back to the hangar for further inspection by Ryanair engineers,” it said.

Air traffic operations were restricted during the incident, and the north runway is the only one in use on Sunday evening due to the earlier emergency.

