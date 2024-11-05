Pro-Palestine protest for US election event at Guinness Storehouse
Large screens were set up to broadcast breaking news coverage of the election.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters have staged a demonstration outside a US election event in Dublin.
Activists were protesting over the holding of a “watch party” for the early stages of the election results, which was being staged by the US embassy in Dublin at the Guinness Storehouse.
Activists partially disrupted passing traffic as a queue of taxis dropped off some of the expected attendees from the 1,000-long guest lists.
The demonstrators were raising concerns about the US state’s support of Israel during its ongoing war in Gaza and the expanding nature of the conflict in the Middle East.
Waving Palestinian flags and using megaphones, they chanted: “Genocide supports, shame on you.”
The event was hosted by US Ambassador to Ireland Claire D Cronin.
Large screens were set up to broadcast breaking news coverage of the election.
Approximately 1,000 guests from the diplomatic corps, Irish government, cultural and media sectors, and civil society, were slated as amongst attendees.