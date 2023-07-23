Boy charged over serious assault in Dublin

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A male youth has been charged in connection with the serious assault of a US tourist in central Dublin.

On Sunday, gardai announced the juvenile had been arrested.

He later appeared before a special sitting of the Children’s Court at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Sunday for an alleged offence contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Persons Act 1997.

He was remanded on bail to appear before the Children’s Court again on Thursday.

Stephen Termini, a US tourist aged in his 50s, was injured in an attack on Talbot Street on Wednesday.