Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Boy charged over serious assault in Dublin

The juvenile appeared before a special sitting of the Children’s Court.

Cillian Sherlock
Sunday 23 July 2023 16:30
The attack happened in Talbot Street in Dublin city centre on Wednesday (Alamy/PA)
The attack happened in Talbot Street in Dublin city centre on Wednesday (Alamy/PA)

A male youth has been charged in connection with the serious assault of a US tourist in central Dublin.

On Sunday, gardai announced the juvenile had been arrested.

He later appeared before a special sitting of the Children’s Court at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Sunday for an alleged offence contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Persons Act 1997.

He was remanded on bail to appear before the Children’s Court again on Thursday.

Stephen Termini, a US tourist aged in his 50s, was injured in an attack on Talbot Street on Wednesday.

Recommended

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in