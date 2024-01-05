Two boys missing from Dublin found safe and well

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gardai have thanked the public after two young boys who went missing from Dublin were found safe and well.

Clayton Mooney, 11, and Leeroy Mooney, eight, were last seen in the early hours of Friday in Ballymun.

Gardai and the boys’ family had been “extremely concerned” for their welfare and issued an appeal at around 9.30am on Friday asking the public for their assistance.

Just before 11am, An Garda Siochana said the boys had been located and thanked the media and the public for their assistance.