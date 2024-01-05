Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Two boys missing from Dublin found safe and well

Clayton Mooney, 11, and Leeroy Mooney, eight, went missing in the early hours of Friday.

By Grinne N. Aodha
Friday 05 January 2024 14:46
(Niall Carson/PA)
(Niall Carson/PA)
(PA Archive)

Gardai have thanked the public after two young boys who went missing from Dublin were found safe and well.

Clayton Mooney, 11, and Leeroy Mooney, eight, were last seen in the early hours of Friday in Ballymun.

Gardai and the boys’ family had been “extremely concerned” for their welfare and issued an appeal at around 9.30am on Friday asking the public for their assistance.

Just before 11am, An Garda Siochana said the boys had been located and thanked the media and the public for their assistance.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in