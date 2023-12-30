Jump to content

Man charged with murder over Christmas Eve restaurant incident

A man was fatally injured and another man suffered gunshot wounds in a restaurant in Blanchardstown on December 24.

By Grinne N. Aodha
Saturday 30 December 2023 11:48
(Niall Carson/PA)
(Niall Carson/PA)
(PA Archive)

A man has been charged with murder after an incident in a Dublin restaurant on Christmas Eve.

Michael Andrecut, 22, with an address in Sheephill Avenue, Corduff, appeared before Judge Stephanie Coggins at a special sitting of the Criminal Courts of Justice on Saturday morning.

Tristan Sherry died after being assaulted and a man in his 40s suffered gunshot wounds during an incident at Browne’s Steakhouse in Blanchardstown at around 8pm on December 24.

Detective Sergeant Mark Murphy told the court that the accused was arrested at 11.42pm on Friday and charged at 11.47pm at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

Mr Murphy said Andrecut made no reply to the charge.

Defence solicitor Brian Tunney made an application for free legal aid and handed a statement of means in to the court.

Andrecut, who appeared in court in a black hoodie, was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Cloverhill District Court via videolink at 9am on Tuesday January 2.

