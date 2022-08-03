Jump to content
Ashley Cain begins first of five runs in aid of childhood cancer charity

Cain will run a marathon route in Dublin on Wednesday, before undertaking four more marathons in the next four days.

Wednesday 03 August 2022 12:58
Ashley Cain founded The Azaylia Foundation to help fight childhood cancer (Anthony Nolan/PA)
Ex-footballer Ashley Cain has started the first of five planned charity marathon runs in aid of a foundation in honour of his late daughter that will span across five major cities in Ireland and the UK over the next five days.

The runs are to mark the second birthday on August 10 of his daughter Azaylia, who died of leukaemia last April aged eight months.

Cain’s route through Dublin begins at Fitzwilliam Square, passes Stephen’s Green and goes through the Phoenix Park, Crumlin, Terenure and Ballsbridge before finishing back in the city centre at around 4.30pm.

He will then undertake marathon routes in Belfast on Thursday, Glasgow on Friday, Cardiff on Saturday and finish in London on Sunday.

Cain, who played for Coventry City and later featured in reality TV show Ex On The Beach, founded The Azaylia Foundation to help fight childhood cancer through advancing early diagnosis and new treatment availability in the UK.

After completing a 100-mile ultra marathon in April, Cain is to undertake three further athletic challenges this month, starting with these five marathons in five days across the five cities.

Cain will be joined by friends, family and public figures along the routes.

