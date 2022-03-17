In Pictures: The world goes green as celebrations mark St Patrick’s Day

People came from far and wide to mark the occasion in Dublin.

Thursday 17 March 2022 11:27
Visitors from the US ahead of the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
Visitors from the US ahead of the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
St Patrick’s Day celebrations are taking place across the world, with massive crowds joining events across Ireland.

People arriving for the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
Massive crowds were expected on the streets of Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
Dennis Courtney, from County Cork, wearing a green hat to celebrate St Patrick’s Day at the Cheltenham Festival (Joe Giddens/PA)
Many people dressed up for the occasion (Brian Lawless/PA)
Cities, towns and villages across the country are marking March 17 after the easing of coronavirus restrictions hit celebrations in recent years.

Hollywood actor John C Reilly is the international guest of honour at the Dublin parade (Brian Lawless/PA)
Spectators ahead of the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
The St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin draws huge crowds (Brian Lawless/PA)
People came from far and wide to mark the occasion in Ireland’s capital, Dublin.

Skylar Kaye from Texas was ready for the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
Anna DeAngelis and Bruno Ferranti, from Brazil, dressed up for the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
People arrived early to get a good spot to watch the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
