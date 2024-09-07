Dublin boy treated for rare illness presents premiers with football shirts

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

A young Dublin boy treated for a rare illness in England has presented Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Taoiseach Simon Harris with football scarves and jerseys.

Freddie Munnelly, nine, from Castleknock, had Biliary Atresia when he was a baby and received treatment at King’s College Hospital.

He was at Farmleigh House on Saturday afternoon along with his sisters Poppy, 10, and Elizabeth, three, and their parents Karen and Alan.

Ms Munnelly said they had around nine visits over two years from when Freddie was just six weeks old.

“It’s an amazing hospital,” she said. “We’re still in contact with some of the team.”

Sir Keir responded: “Kings is fantastic. We were saying, what a good example of collaboration.”

Mr Harris added: “And he’s doing so well now,” to which Ms Munnelly responded: “Yes, he is.”

Freddie went on to present Sir Keir and Mr Harris with Irish and English football scarves to swap before the UEFA Nations League clash at the Aviva later.

Sir Keir asked Freddie, who was to attend the match, what he thought the score would to, to which the boy replied: “1-1”, to laughter from the UK premier, who added: “Very diplomatic.”

The two leaders also swapped football jerseys.

Sir Keir held up an Irish shirt with his surname on the back and laughed when asked if he would wear it to the match later.

Mr Harris quipped: “You may not wear it this evening,” to which Sir Keir responded: “It will make an appearance in my nine-a-side. This will be proudly worn in north London before too long.”

Looking at his England shirt with “Harris” on the back, the Taoiseach joked: “I never thought my name would be on any jersey.”

Meanwhile, Sir Keir said “absolutely not” to a shout of: “Can we have Declan Rice?”

He said: “No, absolutely not. He is fantastic.”

Arsenal and England star Rice represented Ireland at youth and senior levels, before switching allegiance to England in 2019.