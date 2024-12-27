Vigil takes place for couple killed in west Dublin hit-and-run
Gardai are continuing to question a man in his 40s about the incident.
A vigil has taken place at the spot where a husband and wife were killed in a hit-and-run incident in west Dublin.
A man is still being questioned by gardai about the incident in Blanchardstown Road North at about 5.45pm on Thursday.
The couple have been named locally as Anthony Hogg, 40, and his wife Georgina Hogg Moore, 39.
Mrs Hogg Moore was pronounced dead at the scene and Mr Hogg was seriously injured and died in hospital.
People left floral tributes at the scene of the collision throughout Friday, and 24 hours after the crash a group of more than 50 people, some holding balloons, held a vigil.
Four pedestrians were involved in the crash but no other injuries were reported.
The road was closed for a time but has since reopened.
Gardai said their investigation is continuing.
A spokesman said: “Investigating gardai arrested a man, aged in his 40s, in connection with this incident yesterday evening, Thursday December 26 2024.
“He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in Dublin.
“A technical examination of the scene has been completed by Garda forensic collision investigators and the road has now reopened.
“Gardai continue to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.”
Any road users who were near Blanchardstown Road North between 5pm and 6pm on Thursday and have camera footage are asked to make this available to gardai.