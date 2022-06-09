Man accused of murdering wife and children found dead in prison
Seema Banu and her two children were found dead in south Dublin in October 2020.
A man who was due to go on trial next week for the murder of his wife and two children in Dublin has been found dead in prison.
Sameer Syed, 38, was found in his cell at Midlands Prison in Portlaoise, County Laois, on Thursday afternoon. There were no details surrounding the death.
In a statement, the Irish Prison Service confirmed “the death of a prisoner in the Midlands Prison”.
It added: “All deaths in custody are investigated by the Irish Prison Service, the Inspector of Prisons and An Garda Siochana.
“The cause of death is determined by the coroner office.”
Syed had been expected to stand trial next week for the murder of his wife Seema Banu, his 11-year-old daughter Asfira Riza and six-year-old son Faizan Syed in south Dublin in October 2020.
The children were found to have been strangled while Mrs Banu died from a ligature around her neck, post-mortem examinations found.
The family had recently moved to Ireland from India.
