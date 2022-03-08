Man charged with dangerous driving after lorry hits Russian embassy gates

Desmond Wisley is also accused of criminal damage over the incident in Dublin on Monday.

Dominic McGrath
Tuesday 08 March 2022 14:43
Desmond Wisley leaves Tallaght District Court, where he was charged with dangerous driving and criminal damage after a lorry crashed into the gates of the Russian embassy in Dublin on Monday (Niall Carson/PA)
A man has appeared in court after a lorry crashed into the gates of the Russian embassy in Dublin.

Desmond Wisley, of Tully, Ballinamore, Leitrim, was charged with dangerous driving and criminal damage over the incident in Orwell Road on Monday afternoon.

The 49-year-old, who runs an ecclesiastical supplies company, appeared at Tallaght District Court in south Dublin on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services at the scene after a lorry crashed into the gates of the Russian embassy in Dublin (Dominic McGrath/PA)
The embassy has been the scene of protests following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Appearing before Judge Patricia McNamara, Wisley was not represented by a solicitor.

He removed his face mask to confirm his name.

He was bailed on a bond of 300 euro (£250) on condition that he does not enter Orwell Road or Aileysbury Road, does not post about the case on social media, and does not contact staff at the embassy.

Speaking to reporters outside court, Wisley thanked Irish police for the “professionalism, courtesy, kindness” they have displayed since his arrest.

He said: “It shows us how democracy should work.”

Desmond Wisley leaves Tallaght District Court, where he was charged with dangerous driving and criminal damage (Niall Carson/PA)
Wisley spoke of a need to “keep the pressure on (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, to stop the war in Ukraine, and especially the murder of innocent children”.

He also thanked his wife and three children for “standing by him”.

He will appear in court again on April 26.

