Police seek information after man, 85, dies following Dumbarton road crash

Police have launched an appeal for information after an 85-year-old man died after being struck by a car.

On Thursday January 18 at around 12.50pm, the man was crossing High Street, Dumbarton, when he was hit by a Vauxhall Mokka driven by a 76-year-old man.

Police and ambulance crews attended and the pedestrian was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow.

He died on Saturday.

As our inquiries continue to establish the circumstances surrounding this crash, I would urge any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward Sergeant Archie McGuire

The driver did not require medical attention.

Sergeant Archie McGuire said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“As our inquiries continue to establish the circumstances surrounding this crash, I would urge any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

“If you were in the area of High Street or Bridge Street around the time of the crash, or if you have any dashcam footage, please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting incident number 1366 of 18 January.