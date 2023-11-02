Rivers in parts of Northern Ireland reach record levels after days of heavy rain

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Some rivers in Northern Ireland reached record high levels following several days of heavy rain.

While the region avoided the worst of Storm Ciaran which battered the south of England and the Channel Islands, work is under way to repair damage following bad weather earlier in the week.

On Thursday morning, the train line between Portadown and Dundalk was closed, while bus services were suspended in Downpatrick due to flooding in the town.

The Department for Infrastructure described “significant flooding” in Downpatrick, adding it may not be able to work to reduce the flood water until Friday when river levels have dropped.

The department said: “Our engineering team has assessed the situation and estimated that it could be tomorrow before we, along with multi-agency partners, can progress the reduction of the floodwater at Market Street, Downpatrick.

“The main reason for this is that the water levels in the river and its smaller tributaries need to decrease before we can make meaningful progress.”

The department said a multi-agency response is ongoing across the areas worst impacted.

It said teams were out overnight to respond to flooding and protect properties in a number of areas across counties Down and Armagh, particularly in Newry, Newcastle and Portadown.

A spokesperson said in some areas rivers reached record levels, and remained very high on Thursday morning.

They said it will take some time for water to drain away.

“Lough Neagh will continue to rise but at this stage is expected to peak tomorrow at a level below what was experienced in the winter of 2015,” the spokesperson said.

“We have already engaged with colleagues in local government and councils about the recovery stage and we will play our part in that in whatever way possible.”