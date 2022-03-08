Murder investigation launched after man’s body found in Dundee house

A woman is being questioned by police after detectives launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Dundee.

The body of a 33-year-old man was discovered at a property in the city’s Whitfield Avenue at about 11pm on Monday.

Police Scotland said they are treating the death as murder. A 32-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the death.

Detective Inspector Craig Ross, of the force’s major investigation team, said it was an “isolated incident and there is no risk to the wider community”.

Emergency services found the man’s body following a report of a concern for a person, Police Scotland said.