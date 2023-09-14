Hundreds of birthday messages float outside V&A Dundee to mark fifth birthday

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Children have sent birthday wishes to the V&A Dundee as it celebrates its fifth anniversary.

Scotland’s first ever design museum opened on September 15, 2018 and has since welcomed 1.7 million visitors.

Artist Kate Colin created 500 geometric paper twists containing candles, inspired by architect Kengo Kuma’s design for the building, and schoolchildren, visitors and community groups left messages inside them with their hopes for the city to mark the anniversary.

Children as young as five who visited from local primary schools took part in the event, which will be followed by more celebrations over the weekend.

Two pools of water outside the museum were filled with the paper designs.

Earlier this week, a new report by BOP Consulting and Tialt showed the V&A Dundee has generated £304 million for the Scottish economy since it opened.

Celebrations on Saturday will feature music performances by Be Charlotte and Andrew Wasylyk, free access to the Tartan exhibition, and street food on the plaza.

There will also be family activities, free museum tours and the opening of a new permanent display on V&A Dundee’s architecture, Stories From The Building.