Dundee woman appears in court charged with murder of man, 33
Kerri Hutcheson appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
A Dundee woman who is accused of murdering a 33-year-old man has appeared in court.
Kerri Hutcheson appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday, accused of killing a man at a property in the city’s Whitfield Avenue.
The 32-year-old made no plea, and was released on bail.
She has been committed for further examination and the date of her next court appearance has not yet been decided.
Police Scotland said they had been called to the address at about 11pm on Monday, and it was when emergency services arrived that a body was found.
