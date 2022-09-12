Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Retired naval officer puts on uniform ‘one last time’ for the Queen

John Elliott, who was a chief radio supervisor and served for 35 years, travelled from his home in Dundee to watch the procession in Edinburgh.

Isobel Frodsham
Monday 12 September 2022 15:18
(Isobel Frodsham/PA
(Isobel Frodsham/PA

A retired Royal Navy officer put on his uniform “one last time” to see the procession of the Queen’s coffin.

John Elliott, who was a chief radio supervisor and served for 35 years, travelled from his home in Dundee to Edinburgh to watch the procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral.

Mr Elliott, 83, was at the back of a queue to see the procession on the Royal Mile, and a member of the public encouraged police to let him through to watch it.

It’s a special occasion. She was my boss, it’s what we used to call her affectionately in the Navy

John Elliott

Once the officers let him through, the crowd behind him broke out into rapturous applause.

Recommended

Mr Elliott, who is originally from Hull, said the moment was a “really nice gesture”.

He told the PA news agency: “I was a sea cadet, then joined the Naval Reserve in 1956, then got called up to do national service in 57-59, came back out to the Naval Reserve and served in it for 35 years in total, mostly at Dundee.

“I have my uniform. Obviously I’m retired now but I still have it so I thought I would wear it for one last time.

“It’s a special occasion. She was my boss, it’s what we used to call her affectionately in the Navy.

“My sense of service to the Royal Navy made me want to come here today and see her. It’s my first love, apart from my wife.

John Elliott in Edinburgh (Isobel Frodsham/PA)

“I wanted to show respect for Her Majesty’s service. I just thought it was the right thing to do.”

Asked if he felt emotional, he said “it is, it does” as tears filled his eyes.

“I was really sad (when he heard the Queen died). It’s inevitable at her age, it’s going to happen to us all. No one has got a free pass forever.

“I just appreciate her being a great Queen, a caring and helpful person.”

Recommended

He added he felt that the King would do a “good job” in his new role.

“He’s had a long apprenticeship,” Mr Elliott said. “He’s the right guy for the job.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in