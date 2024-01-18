Man dies after flat fall linked to arrest of Yousaf’s brother-in-law

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man whose fall from a flat window led to the brother-in-law of Scotland’s First Minister and two others being investigated by police has died.

Police Scotland said the man was seriously injured after falling from a block of flats in Morgan Street, Dundee, on January 10 and died on Wednesday in hospital.

Ramsay El-Nakla, 36, Stephen Stewart, 50, and Victoria McGowan, 41 were arrested in connection with the incident on Monday and later released.

Mr El-Nakla is the brother of Nadia El-Nakla, a Dundee councillor and wife of Humza Yousaf.

Police Scotland said the death is being treated as “unexplained”.

The force said in a statement: “Around 8.20am on Wednesday January 10, we received a report a man had fallen from a block of flats in the Morgan Street area of Dundee.

“A 36-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment to serious injuries, where he died on Wednesday January 17.

“The death is being treated as unexplained, and officers are supporting his family as an investigation continues to establish the full circumstances.

“Two men aged 50 and 36, and a 41-year-old woman, were arrested on Monday in connection with the incident and later released pending further inquiries.”

The trio appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday charged with drug offences including supplying heroin.

All three made no plea and will appear in court again at a later date.