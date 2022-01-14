Health Secretary welcomes opening of new NHS 24 call centre in Dundee

A new NHS 24 call centre has opened in Dundee to help more patients in non-life-threatening cases and ease the pressure on hospital departments.

Patients with relatively minor injuries and illnesses are asked to call the NHS 24 service on 111 before attending hospital as part of the Scottish Government’s redesign of urgent care, with A&E departments struggling.

The round-the-clock helpline received approximately 182,000 calls during December, with almost 50,000 over the Hogmanay weekend alone.

The latest expansion of the service will see about 140 staff recruited by the end of March, including call handlers, nurses, psychological mental health practitioners and mental health nurses.

The role of NHS 24 in giving support and advice to people who need it has never been more vital Humza Yousaf, Health Secretary

Visiting the new centre, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “We are experiencing the toughest winter our health and social care system has ever faced.

“With the current system pressures, and the ongoing impact of the pandemic, the role of NHS 24 in giving support and advice to people who need it has never been more vital.

“I am extremely grateful for the contribution that NHS 24 staff have made during the pandemic and, particularly, during these difficult winter months.

“I would urge everyone to make use of these services, by calling 111 or visiting NHS Inform when needed. Highly trained staff will be happy to give advice and direct you to the best place if you need treatment.

“This new call centre facility in Dundee will allow NHS 24 to further expand their capacity – helping more people and better managing capacity throughout the rest of the healthcare system.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf visited a new NHS 24 call centre (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

“To help make this possible, the Scottish Government has invested more than £20 million additional funding for NHS 24 this year for extra recruitment, and this new facility. All of this builds on the work undertaken as part of our £300 million investment in health and care services as part of our winter preparations.”

NHS 24 chief executive, Jim Miller, added: “NHS 24 has played a crucial role in Scotland’s response to the pandemic and our expansion in Dundee will ensure we are enable to continue to provide high quality, safe and effective care to public in the months and years ahead.

“Call handlers, nurses, psychological mental health practitioners and mental health nurses are already working in this key, contact centre delivering care.

“I expect it to be at full capacity by the end of March.”