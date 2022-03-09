Woman charged in connection with man’s death
The 33-year-old man’s body was found in a property in Dundee late on Monday evening.
A woman has been charged in connection with the death of a man in Dundee.
Emergency services were called to a property in the city’s Whitfield Avenue at around 11pm on Monday following a report of a concern for a person.
Officers found the body of a 33-year-old man inside.
Police said that a 32-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the death.
She is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.
