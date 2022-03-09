Woman charged in connection with man’s death

The 33-year-old man’s body was found in a property in Dundee late on Monday evening.

Lucinda Cameron
Wednesday 09 March 2022 09:47
Police said that a woman has been charged (David Cheskin/PA)
Police said that a woman has been charged (David Cheskin/PA)
(PA Archive)

A woman has been charged in connection with the death of a man in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to a property in the city’s Whitfield Avenue at around 11pm on Monday following a report of a concern for a person.

Officers found the body of a 33-year-old man inside.

Police said that a 32-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the death.

She is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in