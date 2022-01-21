Woman’s body found on beach near Dundee, Police Scotland say
Emergency services were called to Monifieth beach, near Dundee, on Friday after a body was found.
The body of a woman was found on a beach near Dundee with Coastguard crews called in to help with its recovery.
Emergency services were called to Monifieth beach, near the city, on Friday after the body was found, which is believed to be that of a woman who went missing earlier in the week.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “At around 9.35am on Friday January 21 police were called after the body of a woman was found on Monifieth beach.
“Formal identification is still to take place, however officers believe she was missing from the Fife (area) on Monday January 17.
“The missing woman’s family has been informed.”
The Coastguard said it had been called to support the operation, at the request of the Scottish Ambulance Service which was also at the scene.
The Police Scotland spokesman said the death was not being treated as suspicious, and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.
