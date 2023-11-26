Man, 76, dies after car collision outside football stadium, three others injured

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A 76-year-old man has died and three others have been injured after being involved in a collision with a car and two parked vehicles outside a football stadium.

Emergency services attended the incident, which took place at Palmerston Park, Dumfries, following the Queen of the South and Dundee United match on Saturday.

The three pedestrians, two 12-year-old boys and a man aged 46, were taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary, though their injuries are described as non-life threatening.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a collision between a car, three pedestrians and two parked cars in a car park at Lochfield Road in Dumfries shortly after 5.50pm on Saturday, 25 November.

“The 76-year-old male driver of the Vauxhall Crossland car involved was pronounced dead at the scene.

“His next of kin are aware.

“The three pedestrians, a man aged 46 and two boys both aged 12, were taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.

“Officers wish to thank all members of the public for their assistance at the incident.”

Both football clubs expressed their condolences in posts made on social media.

On Facebook, a spokesperson for Queen of the South said: “Everyone at the club is devastated with respect to the incident that took place in the Arena car park immediately following the end of today’s match with Dundee United.

“Our thoughts are very much with those involved.

“We would like to thank everyone who helped, including the emergency services, stewards, personnel from both clubs and those supporters who stepped up to help. Thank you all.

“Situations like this certainly put football into perspective”.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, a spokesperson for Dundee United said: “The thoughts of everyone at (Dundee United) are with those involved in an incident following this afternoon’s Scottish Cup tie.

“Alongside Queen of the South, we’d like to thank the emergency services and our club doctor, Stephen Galbraith, for their prompt response.”