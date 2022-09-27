Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

King and Queen Consort to visit Dunfermline to mark its city status

During the day the King and his wife will also host a reception at Edinburgh’s Palace of Holyroodhouse to celebrate British South Asian communities.

Tony Jones
Tuesday 27 September 2022 16:48
King Charles III and the Queen Consort (Jane Barlow/PA)
King Charles III and the Queen Consort (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

The King and his Queen Consort are to hold their first joint public engagements since royal mourning ended by visiting Dunfermline to mark the former town becoming a city.

Charles and Camilla will attend an official council meeting at the City Chambers next Monday and visit Dunfermline Abbey in celebration of the metropolis’ new status.

During the day the King and his wife will also host a reception at Edinburgh’s Palace of Holyroodhouse to celebrate British South Asian communities.

Eight places were made cities, as part of celebrations marking the 70-year reign of the late monarch, after successfully bidding for the honour under the Platinum Jubilee Civic Honours Competition.

The settlements were asked to highlight their royal associations, as well as showcase their communities and local identity.

Recommended

Royal Mourning ended on Tuesday and has seen the Prince and Princess of Wales visiting Wales for the first time since taking up their titles.

The late Queen during a visit to Dunfermline which she granted city status in the last months of her reign (Andrew Parsons/PA)
(PA Archive)

During his visit to Dunfermline the King will formally mark the conferral of City status and make a short speech in the chamber room.

After the ceremony Charles and Camilla will take a short walk to Dunfermline Abbey, to mark its 950th anniversary and be introduced to representatives from Historic Scotland to learn about the heritage of the local area and conservation of the site.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort with Edinburgh Lord Provost Robert Aldridge inspect the guard of honour at the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh (Callum Moffat/Daily Record/PA)
(PA Wire)

At Holyroodhouse the King and Queen Consort will host a reception in the great gallery where they will meet between 200-300 guests of British Indian, Pakistani, Bangladesh, Sri Lankan, Nepalese, Bhutanese and Maldivian heritage from across the UK.

The event aims to recognise the contribution many from these communities have made to UK life, from the National Health Service to the arts, media, education, business, and the Armed Forces.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in