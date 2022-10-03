In Pictures: Crowds line streets as King and Queen Consort visit Dunfermline

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The King and the Queen Consort have held their first joint public engagements since royal mourning ended by visiting Dunfermline in Fife to mark the former town becoming a city.

King Charles III offered his “warmest congratulations” to Scotland’s newest city as he said conferring the honour on Dunfermline would “gladden my dear mother’s heart”.

Charles conferred city status on the former town, which was one of eight communities awarded the honour as part of the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

In a ceremony in Dunfermline City Chambers, Charles said he had been “delighted” when the announcement of city status was made in May.

He spoke of his mother’s “deep love for Scotland”, describing it as “one of the foundations of her life”.

The King highlighted the new city’s “immense significance” in Scottish history as the birthplace of entrepreneur and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie.

Dunfermline is also the “burial place of kings and queens”, Charles noted, with Robert the Bruce, who led Scotland in a war against England in the 1300s, buried in the abbey there.