Inspectors raise concerns over care plans and record keeping at custody centres

Record keeping, risk assessment and care planning in Fife police custody centres must be improved, inspectors have said.

In a report published on Thursday, HM Inspector of Constabulary in Scotland (HMICS) highlighted concerns about the centres, where people who are arrested are detained.

It found omissions in relation to matching risk assessments to care plans, documenting of searches of detainees, cell visits, provision of food and drink, washing, contact with named persons and medicines.

The report said staff were equipped with electronic tablets to record their observations, such as cell visits, but they were not using them during the time of inspection.

The inspectorate also said it found no evidence that supervisors were encouraging staff to use the devices.

The inspection, conducted by HMICS and Healthcare Improvement Scotland, looked at custody centres in Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy, where records from Police Scotland’s National Custody System were examined.

Sleeping plinths at Dunfermline were found to be hazardous, and CCTV observation of detainees was deemed not fit for purpose as offices where operators would monitor screens from were too busy, meaning they could become easily distracted.

Inspectors made 15 recommendations for Police Scotland and the NHS.

HMICS chief inspector Craig Naylor said: “It was unclear if these gaps reflected poor and inconsistent practices or poor recording.

“However, we could not be confident these activities were taking place consistently.

“We identified issues in the records regarding the discrepancy between some risk assessments undertaken and the corresponding care plans in place.

“There were instances where the care plan appeared to be set at a lower level than the risk assessment would suggest as appropriate.

Significant work has been undertaken to enhance our recording of risk assessment and care plans across our custody suites Chief Superintendent Nicola Russell, Police Scotland

“In 47% of cases within our sample where the risk assessment was recorded as high, the care plan was set to level one, or standard observations.

“Rationales to support those decisions were consistently absent from custody records.

“Given that those in custody described being respected by the staff and provided with everything they needed, the findings from our review of records may reflect poor recording rather than poor practice.

“But it was difficult to draw conclusions in the absence of comprehensive records.”

The report noted there were no showers in either location and the only sinks were in central corridors, limiting privacy.

Both centres were praised for good hygiene and adequate staffing, and the inspectorate said detainees were positive about custody staff and their surroundings.

On January 22, three months after the inspection of both premises took place, a 35-year-old man died while in custody at the Kirkcaldy centre.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) is investigating the death and a fatal accident inquiry will be held in due course.

HMICS said it would not be appropriate to comment at this stage while the investigation is ongoing.

Chief Superintendent Nicola Russell, from Police Scotland’s criminal justice services division, said: “The safety of all of those in our custody is treated with the utmost seriousness and it is encouraging that these individuals felt respected by our staff and that our booking-in process and overall hygiene of our facilities was positively recognised during this inspection.

“We are grateful to HMICS for this report and since October 2023, significant work has been undertaken to enhance our recording of risk assessment and care plans across our custody suites.

“In addition, we continue to review our existing estate to establish where improvements can be made in order to maximise the efficiency of these premises and ensure they are safe places for those who work within, or who are held in our custody.”

Responding to the recent death in custody, a Pirc spokesperson said: “We have been directed by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) to investigate the circumstances of the death of a 35-year-old man while in custody at Kirkcaldy Police Station on January 22, 2024.

“Once the investigation is concluded, a report on our findings will be submitted to the COPFS.”

Alison MacDonald, nurse director, NHS Lothian, said: “We welcome the report and the recommendations from HM Constabulary.

“We will consider the report in more detail and urgently implement any outstanding actions necessary.”

The Scottish Police Authority was contacted for comment.