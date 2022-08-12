Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Veteran who fought in Dunkirk rearguard defence celebrates 104th birthday

Major John Errington fought in France in 1940 and spent five years as a prisoner of war after being captured.

Lucinda Cameron
Friday 12 August 2022 08:48
John Errington is celebrating his birthday (Leila Corbet/PA)
John Errington is celebrating his birthday (Leila Corbet/PA)

The oldest veteran of the Royal Scots regiment, who fought in rearguard defence during the Dunkirk evacuations, is celebrating his 104th birthday.

Major John Errington, from Shrewsbury in Shropshire, fought at the battle of Le Paradis in Northern France in May 1940.

The 1st Battalion The Royal Scots, reduced in strength to just 400 men by more than two weeks in action, prepared for their last stand at Le Paradis, 30 miles from Dunkirk in north-east France on May 25 that year.

Their defence action helped delay the German advance, allowing thousands of British troops to reach the beaches of Dunkirk, regimental historians said.

John Errington (left) in 1941 during his time as a prisoner of war (The Royal Scots/PA)

Recommended

Major Errington was eventually captured and spent five years as a prisoner of war.

He is celebrating his birthday with family on Friday.

Brigadier George Lowder, chairman of The Royal Scots Regimental Trustees, said: “John Errington has been a very loyal member of our regiment and has shown exemplary service, especially during the Second World War.

“On behalf of the regiment, we send our warmest congratulations on this special birthday, his 104th.”

The regiment said that the 1st Battalion The Royal Scots’ orders, to “Stand And Fight To The Last Man”, played a pivotal role in enabling the withdrawal of 337,000 Allied Forces from the beaches of Dunkirk.

John Errington with his wife Brenda on their wedding day (Errington Family/PA)

However, this three-day rearguard defence against overwhelming odds led to the Battalion’s destruction.

Brigadier Lowder said: “Their fighting spirit was undaunted, although they had been in continuous action for 17 days delaying the German advance over 200 miles and had suffered heavy casualties. Their contribution to Dunkirk was vital.

“We should never forget that the vast majority of those who survived the last stand at Le Paradis spent the next five years as prisoners of war.”

Major Errington served with the Battalion’s French liaison officer, Captain Michel Martell, a family member of the Martell Cognac Company.

Recommended

He recently received a special bottle of cognac from Captain Martell’s grandson, Thierry Firino-Martell, who sent the gift to celebrate the veteran’s enduring comradeship and bravery.

In 2006, The Royal Regiment of Scotland was formed from its predecessor Scottish Infantry Regiments and after 373 years of unbroken service The Royal Scots left the British Army’s order of battle.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in