Leak about Donaldson-Beattie meeting did not come from within DUP, Poots claims

Edwin Poots has said he does not believe a leak about a meeting between Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and the UUP came from within the DUP.

Mr Poots once again insisted he was not the source of the story, revealing that his party leader Sir Jeffrey and UUP leader Doug Beattie met last year to allegedly discuss the DUP MP re-joining his old party.

Former DUP leader Mr Poots said he would welcome an internal investigation into the source of the leak, but he said he did not believe anyone in the party was responsible.

Mr Beattie has also vehemently denied he was responsible for leaking a story that was first reported on the BBC NI’s Nolan Show last week.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and UUP leader Doug Beattie (PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Poots described suggestions that he might have leaked the story as an “absolute and utter lie”.

“I would welcome an investigation into that taking place if there is a culprit within the DUP,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

“I don’t believe that there is any culprit within the DUP, by the way. But, if there is, I’d welcome a full investigation into it.

“I want to ensure that our party goes forward and I won’t have people spreading malicious rumours or lies about me.

“And I would urge the media to desist from spreading such rumours because there is no truth, no substance, no evidence to sustain any of it. I knew nothing of the meeting until Stephen Nolan broke the news on Wednesday.”

Sir Jeffrey has denied claims he considered joining the UUP after he lost out in an initial leadership battle with Mr Poots last year.

The Lagan Valley MP last week said he was approached by the UUP on the issue but insists he never had any intention of rejoining a party he left in 2003.

Edwin Poots and DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (Peter Morrison/PA) (PA Archive)

He has portrayed the exchange with the UUP as more of a conversation on achieving greater co-operation among unionists in Northern Ireland.

A short time after that meeting the political landscape shifted unexpectedly when Sir Jeffrey succeeded Mr Poots as DUP leader after his short stint at the helm of the party was ended by an internal revolt.

On Monday, Mr Beattie insisted it was “clear” that the meeting he had with Sir Jeffrey was to discuss him rejoining his party.

Mr Beattie said he has texts of exchanges with Sir Jeffrey and added that he would act to protect his integrity if his version of events was challenged.

The UUP leader said he initiated the meeting last June and that it was organised to discuss Sir Jeffrey joining his party.

On Wednesday, Mr Poots was asked how he felt that such a meeting had taken place under his leadership.

“For me that’s an internal party matter and we’ll deal with that internally,” he said.

“I have been a member of the DUP for 40 years and I intend to continue to be a member of the DUP for the rest of my life.”