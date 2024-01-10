There is ‘a very good basis’ for the Stormont Executive to be restored – Sunak

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he believes there is a “very good basis” for the Stormont Executive to be restored.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said it was “decision time” for the DUP on whether to return to powersharing, adding the party had “dragged this out for far too long”.

Devolved government in Northern Ireland has been effectively collapsed for almost two years amid DUP protest action over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

The DUP has insisted it will not go back into power-sharing government until it secures legislative assurances from the Government on Northern Ireland’s trading position within the UK.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson indicated earlier this week that his party’s talks with the Government over the Windsor Framework are set to resume.

But Ms O’Neill said on Wednesday that it is clear the “substantive” talks between the UK Government and the DUP had concluded.

“It was very clear both privately and publicly that the British government confirmed at Hillsborough that they were done in terms of the substantive talks with the DUP.

“What I’m more interested in is: what is the decision of the DUP? Are they going to decide now to join with the rest of us to actually fight for good public services for the people who we collectively represent? Time is running out on that.

“This is decision time for the DUP. They need to make a decision once and for all, they have dragged this out for far too long.”

Last December, during talks with the Stormont parties, Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris said a £3.3 billion financial package would accompany the return of devolution.

The package would include money to make an outstanding pay award to public sector workers who are set to stage one of the biggest strikes in Northern Ireland’s recent history next week.

The Northern Ireland Office previously said the package will remain on the table until a new executive is formed to allocate it.

Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons on Wednesday, Mr Sunak said there is a “real chance” to restore the executive.

He was responding to a question from North Down MP Stephen Farry (Alliance) who emphasised that Northern Ireland is seeing its public services “in huge crisis”, adding there are urgent public sector pay pressures that must be addressed.

He asked the Prime Minister did he “recognise the real dangers of continued drift in Northern Ireland and the urgent need for Northern Ireland to have a government”.

Mr Sunak responded saying his Government’s focus “has always been on delivering for the people of Northern Ireland who rightly expect and deserve their locally elected decision makers to address the issues that matter to them”.

“We have held talks with the DUP and believe that significant progress has been made and that there is now a very good basis for the executive to be restored,” he said.

“I thank him for his comments about the £3 billion financial package and with that there is a real chance to restore the executive, resolve pay for public sector workers rapidly and get Northern Ireland and its public services moving again.”

Speaking at Belfast City Hall on Wednesday before meeting Mr Heaton-Harris, Ms O’Neill said that she is “ready to lead with other parties” in a restored Executive.

She said: “We are elected to do a job, I am ready to do that job. My colleagues are ready to do that job, other parties bar the DUP are ready to do that job.”

She said the DUP should not “wait” until workers are on the picket line next week to make a decision.

Asked about comments from Mr Sunak who said he believes there is a “very good basis” for the Stormont Executive to be restored, Ms O’Neill added: “He did again repeat the fact that the discussions are finished with the DUP.

“He did again repeat that there is a basis now for a restored executive. That has been the case since the May election last year. But, again, ultimately where we are today boils down to: is the DUP going to make the right decision?”