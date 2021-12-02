DUP leader confirms he hopes to run for Stormont in Lagan Valley

The DUP currently has two MLAs in the five-seat constituency, First Minister Paul Givan and Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots.

Rebecca Black
Thursday 02 December 2021 16:34
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (PA)
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (PA)
(PA Wire)

The leader of the Democratic Unionist Party has confirmed he hopes to run for a Stormont Assembly seat in Lagan Valley.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson currently represents the Co Down constituency as an MP in the House of Commons for the DUP while his party colleagues First Minister Paul Givan and Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots represent the area in Stormont.

Sir Jeffrey previously indicated he planned to return to the Assembly after he was elected as party leader earlier this year.

DUP leader Edwin Poots (right) with First Minister designate Paul Givan (Liam McBurney/PA)
(PA Wire)

If Sir Jeffrey is selected by the DUP to run in Lagan Valley and wins a seat in the five-seat constituency, it could come at the expense of his party colleagues or the Ulster Unionist Party Alliance or the SDLP.

Recommended

“We haven’t yet selected our candidates, we’re in the process of doing so,” Sir Jeffrey said.

“I have put my name forward as a candidate for Lagan Valley. I have had the privilege and the honour of representing the Lagan Valley constituency now for over 25 years and it is my intention to continue representing that fine constituency.”

He was speaking during a visit to the Greater Shankill Community in Council in West Belfast along with former Belfast Lord Mayor Frank McCoubrey who has submitted his name to become an Assembly candidate in that constituency.

Frank McCoubrey (Belfast City Council/PA)
(PA Media)

Unionism has not had an elected representative in the Assembly for West Belfast since the 2007 election when the DUP lost the seat Diane Dodds had won there in 2003. Since then the constituency has also shrunk from six seats to five.

The party has described West Belfast as a key target in the next Assembly election, expected to be held in May.

“The unionist people of West Belfast have been denied a strong and positive voice in the Northern Ireland Assembly for far too long.  I am determined to ensure that these communities are no longer ignored,” Sir Jeffrey said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in