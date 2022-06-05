Duran Duran pay homage to British fashion during Platinum Party performance

The segment opened with a projection onto Buckingham Palace of the Queen showing her style over her 70-year reign.

Naomi Clarke
Sunday 05 June 2022 14:27
Duran Duran and Nile Rodgers perform during the Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace on day three of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for the Queen (Jacob King/PA)
(PA Wire)

Duran Duran have given a colourful performance on stage at the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace concert as they paid homage to British fashion.

As the new wave band performed their hit song Girls On Film, a catwalk of models paraded down a walkway in extravagant outfits.

Inspiration from traditional monarch style could be seen in the outfits, including crowns and trains galore.

The outfits also included a nod towards the corseted structured dresses of days gone by, revamped with loud colours and floral prints.

Regal-style dresses with volume in vibrant colours of hot pink and electric yellow also featured.

The band was also joined by Nile Rodgers on guitar and rapper Ms Banks to perform their classic song Notorious.

Models on stage as Duran Duran sing Girls on Film during the Platinum Party at the Palace (Jacob King/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Duchess of Cambridge could be seen swaying side-to-side as Duran Duran performed.

Speaking backstage, the band’s keyboard player Nick Rhodes told the PA news agency it was a “great honour” to be invited to play at the special Jubilee concert.

He added: “We’ve all grown up with the Queen in our lives since we were born and so she seems like a character in Britain that we all know a little bit.

“And I do think it is the most extraordinary achievement. Her dedication to the nation has been like no other and for 70 years, it’s breathtaking. So to be a little part of that is very special.”

The catwalk show featured outfits created by alumni of the London College of Fashion who designed the bespoke garments for their models, taking inspiration from the Queen’s style over the decades.

Duran Duran were followed by singer Alicia Keys who performed her song Superwoman, which the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall were seen applauding to.

Keys then sang her song Girl On Fire and a transition of the City Of Gods before Empire State Of Mind.

Platinum Party at the Palace is being broadcast on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Radio 2.

