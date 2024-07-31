Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Skeleton of baby found under floorboards by workers renovating property

Police have brought in forensic analysts, including an expert anthropologist, to examine the skeleton.

Matthew George
Wednesday 31 July 2024 11:36
Police forensic investigators enter a disused building in Fore Bondgate, Bishop Auckland in County Durham (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Police forensic investigators enter a disused building in Fore Bondgate, Bishop Auckland in County Durham (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

The skeleton of a baby has been found beneath floorboards by contractors working on a property renovation, Durham Constabulary has said.

The force said the human remains were found on Monday morning in an upstairs room at an address in Fore Bondgate, Bishop Auckland in County Durham.

The remains were being recovered from the building on Tuesday with police teams then carrying out a full search.

Detective Chief Inspector Mel Sutherland, from Durham Constabulary, said: “Our investigations are at an early stage.

“Obviously, this is a sensitive inquiry and at this point we remain open-minded as to the circumstances surrounding the death.”

The force has brought in forensic analysts, including an expert anthropologist, to examine the skeleton and help to determine its age and how long it has been in the property.

A skeleton of a baby was found beneath floorboards by contractors working on a property renovation (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A skeleton of a baby was found beneath floorboards by contractors working on a property renovation (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

A post-mortem examination and CT scan will take place later this week to determine the cause of death.

Detectives have also begun tracing previous residents of the property.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in