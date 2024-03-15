Labour MP reveals breast cancer diagnosis and urges women to get screened

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Labour MP has urged women to attend breast cancer screenings as she opened up about her own diagnosis.

Mary Kelly Foy, the MP for Durham, said she was recuperating from surgery and was expected to make a full recovery thanks to an early diagnosis.

She thanked “our precious NHS” as she encouraged others to get checked.

The 56-year old wrote on X on Friday: “Last month I was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“It was a huge shock, but thanks to the NHS breast screening programme it was diagnosed early, and I should make a full recovery.

“I had surgery yesterday so, as you can imagine, I will need to spend a short spell of time at home to recuperate.

“Even though I will not be in Parliament during this time, my work as MP will continue and my dedicated teams in Durham and Westminster remain on hand to support constituents.

“I want to thank everyone in our precious NHS for taking care of me and I’d like to encourage women everywhere to make sure they attend their screening – it really could save your life!”

MPs from across the political spectrum sent Ms Foy their best wishes.

Shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry said: “Love and hugs Mary. Get well soon.”

Conservative Party chairman Richard Holden tweeted: “Very best wishes to my Co. Durham constituency neighbour @marykfoyon what (hopefully) will be a swift and full recovery.”