Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Starmer and Rayner will not be fined over ‘beergate’, say police

The Labour leader and his deputy had promised to resign if they were issued with fixed-penalty notices for breaching Covid lockdown regulations.

Tom Wilkinson
Friday 08 July 2022 14:15
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(PA Archive)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed the findings of a Durham Police investigation that he did not break Covid regulations during a visit to the city while campaigning last year.

Sir Keir and his deputy Angela Rayner had promise to resign if they received fines in relation to the gathering in the offices of a local Labour MP in April 2021.

But after re-opening an inquiry into the event, where Sir Keir was picture drinking from a bottle of beer, Durham Police found there was no case to answer regarding any of the participants.

In a statement, the force said the restrictions in place at the time on social gatherings had not been violated due to the application of an exception “namely reasonably necessary for work”.

Recommended

While Sir Keir and Ms Rayner, who was also present, had always maintained their innocence, the finding will have come as a huge relief to Labour.

The investigation, if it had resulted in fixed penalty notices, would have plunged the party into political turmoil just as Westminster was grappling with the resignation of Boris Johnson.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Sir Keir said: “I’ve always said no rules were broken when I was in Durham.

“For me, this was always a matter of principle. Honesty and integrity matter. You will always get that from me.”

Ms Rayner added: “Integrity matters in politics.

“The contrast with the behaviour of this disgraced Prime Minister couldn’t be clearer.”

The gathering, dubbed “beergate”, took place during a visit to Durham ahead of the Hartlepool by-election.

Sir Keir was videoed drinking a bottle of beer over a takeaway curry with colleagues in the offices of MP, Mary Foy.

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer and Deputy Leader Angela Rayner (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)

At the time, non-essential retail and outdoor venues including pub gardens were open, but social distancing rules, which included a ban on indoor mixing between households, remained in place.

Durham Police initially investigated and found there was no evidence of rule-breaking, but looked at the case again following the intervention of North West Durham Tory MP Richard Holden in April.

A Durham Police statement released on Friday said: “Following the emergence of significant new information, an investigation was launched by Durham Constabulary into a gathering at the Miners’ Hall, in Redhills, Durham on April 30 2021.

“That investigation has now concluded.

“A substantial amount of documentary and witness evidence was obtained which identified the 17 participants and their activities during that gathering.

“Following the application of the evidential Full Code Test, it has been concluded that there is no case to answer for a contravention of the regulations, due to the application of an exception, namely reasonably necessary work.

“Accordingly, Durham Constabulary will not be issuing any fixed-penalty notices in respect of the gathering and no further action will be taken.

Recommended

“The investigation has been thorough, detailed and proportionate.

“The final evidence supplied by participants from the local constituency was returned to Durham Police on July 5 and analysed by investigators against all the evidence before the investigation was concluded on July 8 2022.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in