Police investigate poison pen letter criticising family’s Birmingham accents

The note was left at a home in Aberystwyth.

Rod Minchin
Thursday 11 January 2024 14:54
Police are investigating after the letter was left at the home of a family (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police are investigating after a poison pen letter was left at the home of a family in West Wales criticising their Birmingham accents.

The note was left at the property in Iorwerth Avenue, Aberystwyth on the evening of January 8 calling them “low life” and saying they should be “forced to live in fenced in tinker sites”.

The letter says: “Iorwerth Ave was once a quiet, pleasant residential area until a load of shit from the Midlands hit it.

“Low-life like you should be forced to live in fenced in tinker sites preferably back where you come from.

“Why don’t you take your clapped out, crappy boats, jeeps, cars and your hideous vomit inducing accents back to Brummyland and please take a few thousand other yaw yaws (sic) with you.”

Dyfed-Powys Police are investigating the incident.

“An offensive note was left outside a property that has caused distress to the occupants,” a force spokesman said.

“The note was left just after 7pm on the evening of January 8. Officers would like to speak with the individual who left the note.

“If you have any information, CCTV or doorbell camera footage that could help inquiries, please get in touch.”

