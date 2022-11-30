Jump to content

Tributes paid to man who died after being trampled by cow

The animal had reportedly escaped and made its way to the centre of a nearby village.

Claire Hayhurst
Wednesday 30 November 2022 17:51
Huw Evans (Dyfed-Powys Police/PA)
Huw Evans (Dyfed-Powys Police/PA)

Tributes have been paid to a man who died after being trampled by an escaped cow.

Dyfed-Powys Police were called to the town of Whitland, Carmarthenshire, at about 10.15am on November 19.

The cow had reportedly escaped from Whitland Mart and made its way to the centre of the village, a short distance away.

It came across Huw Evans, 75, on North Street, and attacked and trampled him.

Mr Evans was airlifted to hospital but died on November 25.

In a tribute issued through police, his family said: “Huw was a loved dad, dadcu, brother, uncle and friend to many.

We would like to thank the community for their support and well wishes while Huw was in hospital and since his passing, we now know how much he will be missed

Family statement

“We would like to thank the community for their support and well wishes while Huw was in hospital and since his passing, we now know how much he will be missed.”

The family asked to be left to grieve in private.

Police and the Health and Safety Executive are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A force spokeswoman added: “Enquiries are ongoing.”

After attacking Mr Evans, the cow went on to the rail track in the area and trains had to be stopped.

It then went to a field, where efforts were made to contain it in consultation with its owner.

The cow was then put down due to the danger it posed, police said at the time.

