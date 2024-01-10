Jump to content

Arrest made after death of child in west Wales

Police closed a road in Haverfordwest for much of the day.

George Lithgow
Wednesday 10 January 2024 19:04
Police are investigating a death in west Wales (Joe Giddens/PA)
A person has been arrested following the death of a child in west Wales.

Officers were called to an address on Upper Market Street in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, on Wednesday morning, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

The force said it was investigating the circumstances that led to the death.

A police statement added: “Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.”

The road was closed for much of the day, with police urging people to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

