Arrest made after death of child in west Wales

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A person has been arrested following the death of a child in west Wales.

Officers were called to an address on Upper Market Street in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, on Wednesday morning, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

The force said it was investigating the circumstances that led to the death.

A police statement added: “Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.”

The road was closed for much of the day, with police urging people to avoid the area and find alternative routes.